Veterans' home in Illinois dealing with COVID-19 surge
LaSALLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says 23 staff members and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say all cases are mild, presenting mostly...
RSV cases rising as groups prepare for Halloween fun
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — Leaders of Life Martial Arts are preparing for a "Truck or Treat" this weekend with loads of fun on the schedule. "Outside we're going to have food trucks and games," Chief Executive Officer Kristofer Guerrero said. "Inside we're going to have our bounce house as well."
Crist slams DeSantis as 'the shutdown guy' despite Florida schools being among first in US to reopen
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During one of the first questions in Monday night's Florida gubernatorial debate, former GOP Governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist slammed current Governor Ron DeSantis as "the shutdown guy" for his response to the COVID pandemic. "You're the only Governor in the history of Florida...
