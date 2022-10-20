Read full article on original website
Central Illinois man shot while sitting in his car
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — One person was injured after a report of shots fired in Danville over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 3:02 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of May Street. We're told when police arrived they were notified that a victim was already...
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
