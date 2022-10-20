Read full article on original website
Springfield Police hosting Halloween safety event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police want to help you and your kids stay safe this Halloween. Law enforcement officials along with other city departments will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 26 outside the Springfield Police...
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
LHS students rebuild Santa's home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanphier High School students started working their magic to rebuild the Santa house that will be in front of Robin Roberts Stadium. The students will build the house from scratch. The project is part of Lanphier's building trade class, where students get hands-on experience in...
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
Trunk or Treat held in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — On Friday, Riverton held its Trunk or Treat for local kids. The event was hosted by the Teddy Bear Christian Child Development Center. The Riverton community came together to give children a safe place to show off their costumes and do some trick-or-treating. Organizers say...
Firefighters battle blaze at 2 nearby trailers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield fire officials are investigating after two separate fires broke out in the same area. The first fire happened at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in a trailer that was under demolition. We're told that the fire was quickly extinguished and then the second fire engulfed...
Health officials warn of rise in RSV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health experts are warning of a rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The common cold-like virus hit the highest level of cases for any single week in two years. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say...
Champaign Central boy's soccer in pursuit of sectional championship
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign Central boy's soccer team set to take on Chatham in the sectional semi final on Tuesday October 24th at 6:30 PM. In head coach Alexander Zarco's first season leading Champaign, Central has been dominate this season with only two losses, and a 20-2-2 record. Champaign's two losses this season came against Urbana and Normal West. With a win against Chatham, Champaign would set themselves up for a matchup against the winner of Urbana vs Rochester. The two are set to play prior to Champaign's match against Chatham on Tuesday.
