Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign Central boy's soccer team set to take on Chatham in the sectional semi final on Tuesday October 24th at 6:30 PM. In head coach Alexander Zarco's first season leading Champaign, Central has been dominate this season with only two losses, and a 20-2-2 record. Champaign's two losses this season came against Urbana and Normal West. With a win against Chatham, Champaign would set themselves up for a matchup against the winner of Urbana vs Rochester. The two are set to play prior to Champaign's match against Chatham on Tuesday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO