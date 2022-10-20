Read full article on original website
Decorating fun Halloween Cookies with Cookies By Design
Our friend Tasha Terviel, owner of Cookies By Design is with us tonight to help us decorate fun and festive Halloween cookies. Cookies By Design makes cookies for any occasion such as holidays, baby showers, birthdays, and so much more. You can find Cookies By Design at 6415 E. Riverside Blvd.
Pumpkin pie hot chocolate with Elevated Talent Consulting
If you can think of it, there is a pumpkin version of it and hot chocolate is no exception. Traci Scherck from Elevated Talent Consulting is with us to try it out and talk about everything going on at Elevated Talent Consulting. Traci shares with us the reason for dressing like a gold miner is because at Elevated Talent Consulting, they are constantly mining for golden workers to connect with the best workplaces. Elevated Talent Consulting strives to provide the perfect pairing between employees and employers.
'Back to the Future' coming to Broadway
Broadway fans can soon look forward to the arrival of a new musical based on a classic movie from the 80s. Broadway fans can soon look forward to the arrival of a new musical based on a classic movie from the 80s. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?...
One more thing: This is my Brave
Our fan of the week question is now live, and we are asking you what is your favorite holiday? Get those answers in for your chance to be our fan of the week. There’s also an awesome show called ‘This is my Brave’ that has been going all over the country and has recently stopped in Dekalb Il. The show focuses on mental health and allows people to share their stories on overcoming depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, sexual assault, alcoholism, and so much more. You can learn more at Thisismybrave.org.
Teen skateboarder hurt in Machesney Park crash
A teenager was brought to the hospital Monday night, fighting for his life, after being hit by a car. A teenager was brought to the hospital Monday night, fighting for his life, after being hit by a car. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in...
Twin Belvidere veterans celebrate 90th birthday together
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. VFW Post 1461 celebrated the birthday of twins who served in the Korean War on Saturday. Twin Belvidere veterans celebrate 90th birthday together. VFW Post 1461 celebrated the birthday of twins who served in the Korean War...
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee in October 2021. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that …. A...
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Windsor Pizza Parlor
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Windsor Pizza Parlor in Loves Park and Steve Blake is telling us why he believes that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza. He’s not only showing off pizza but also their other menu items like the cheese bread and Italian sandwiches. If you believe that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames
A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee...
U.S. Report Card shows decline in math, reading
A new report showed the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns had on education in the United States. A new report showed the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns had on education in the United States. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?. Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee...
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, one of the largest in history
If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers correct for Monday's Powerball drawing, they'll be walking home with one of the largest prizes in the lottery game's 30-year history. Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, one of the largest …. If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers...
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Rockford-area pumpkin prices slightly below national average
As prices of nearly all Halloween-related items have skyrocketed this year, what Stateline residents are paying for pumpkins is slightly below the national average. Rockford-area pumpkin prices slightly below national …. As prices of nearly all Halloween-related items have skyrocketed this year, what Stateline residents are paying for pumpkins is...
Athletes flock to Machesney Park for Illinois' Special Olympics
Over 450 Illinois Special Olympic athletes came to the stateline this weekend for the 2022 Fall Games. Athletes flock to Machesney Park for Illinois’ Special …. Over 450 Illinois Special Olympic athletes came to the stateline this weekend for the 2022 Fall Games. Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’...
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Summer-like warmth continues
Temperatures Friday afternoon were quick to warm, rising into the upper 70s! This, after starting out in the 30s. The range from the morning low to afternoon high is what is known as a diurnal temperature range. Yesterday, that range was 45 degrees and the most in a calendar day since April 3rd, 2016, when the temperature range was 49 degrees. There are a couple reasons for a big temperature swing during the day, either a strong front (cold or warm) has moved through, or the air mass is very dry. Friday, we had a very dry air mass overhead. Air molecules in a drier air mass will move around freely, heating up more efficiently than in an air mass that has more moisture. Those air molecules are not able to move around as much, therefore making it harder to get a big swing in temperatures.
Fire breaks out at Rockford's Texas Roadhouse
Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Fires in Rockford raise concerns about possible arson. The Rockford-area has seen a lot of fire recently, some accidental and some intentional. CD Source fire was electrical; owner...
Rockford group pushes residents to vote
Voter turnout is generally low for midterm elections. A local organization is hoping to change that and help voters get the information they need to make their vote count. Voter turnout is generally low for midterm elections. A local organization is hoping to change that and help voters get the information they need to make their vote count.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
