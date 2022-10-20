Read full article on original website
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
Lawlar's AFL campaign ends with injury
One of the most promising prospects in this year’s Arizona Fall League has seen his autumn cut short. No. 3 D-backs prospect Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured left scapula on a hit-by-pitch on Friday and will be out for six to eight weeks, Arizona director of player development Josh Barfield confirmed to MLB.com. The Arizona Republic first reported the news Monday night.
Here's what to watch until the World Series
After the feast of multiple postseason games per day that began with Wild Card games on Oct. 7, baseball fans might find themselves starved for action in the four days before the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies collide in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Fret not!...
Peña's clutch HR caps ALCS MVP performance
NEW YORK -- Jeremy Peña might not win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but the Astros rookie is heading back to Houston as the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop punctuated his epic four-game run in Houston’s sweep of the Yankees with his third homer of the postseason during the third inning of a 6-5 win in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The big blast spoiled an early Yanks’ lead, took the ticketed crowd of 46,545 out of it and served as the proverbial turning point in the final game of a series that was never really close.
Yankees gain inspiration from ... '04 Red Sox?
NEW YORK -- It was 18 Octobers ago that Red Sox infielder Kevin Millar prowled the Fenway Park infield during batting practice for a seemingly decided American League Championship Series, warning anyone who would listen: “Don’t let us win tonight.”. Within the Yankees’ clubhouse walls, that could have...
5 Blue Jays prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In many ways, this was a year of transition for the Blue Jays’ farm system. That can be a good thing, especially...
5 Rays prospects on the rise amid farm success
ST. PETERSBURG -- Good player development doesn’t always lead to success on the field in the Minor Leagues. The Rays certainly make it seem that way, though. While Tampa Bay reached the postseason for a fourth straight year, Triple-A Durham (86-64) won the Triple-A National Championship, Double-A Montgomery (70-61) made the Southern League semifinals, High-A Bowling Green (78-52) won a second straight South Atlantic League title, Single-A Charleston (88-44) did the same in the Carolina League and the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays (39-16) lost in the final game of their league championship series.
A familiar foe, Vázquez does it all vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Astros manager Dusty Baker made it known after Saturday’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium that Martín Maldonado isn’t the team’s only great catcher. The skipper pointed out that Christian Vázquez can hold his own, too.
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
Yanks need epic comeback to 'slay the dragon'
NEW YORK -- The walk toward the mound seemed to transpire in slow motion, Aaron Boone measuring each step across the infield grass as he approached the gaggle of Yankees clustered around Gerrit Cole. The bases were loaded with none out, and seemingly with some hesitation, the manager extended his right finger to summon a fresh arm.
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
Bader's big October an encouraging sign for '23
NEW YORK -- The Harrison Bader trade still has more fruit to yield after his brilliant 2022 postseason. A glimmer of hope throughout a frustrating American League Championship Series for the Yankees, Bader closed out his year with a three-hit night in New York's season-ending 6-5 loss to Houston in Sunday’s Game 4. That performance included a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning that made him only the fifth Yankees player with five or more homers in a single postseason.
McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'
NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
Yanks' backs against wall after Game 3 loss
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
Padres-Phillies Game 4 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FOX)
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies hadn’t hosted a National League Championship Series game since 2010, and they made sure to take full advantage with a 4-2 win in a pivotal Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. In all best-of-seven postseason series tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner has...
Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK -- When the Astros came to Yankee Stadium in June and split four games with the Yankees, it wasn’t really a true indication of how much they had dominated. Houston never trailed at any point in the four games, with the exception of two walk-off swings by Aaron Judge that kept the Yankees from being swept.
