The introduction of the Wild Card in 1995 gave one non-division winner from each league the hope of keeping its World Series dream alive. There have been a few changes to the format over the years. In 2012, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include two Wild Card teams in each league with one caveat -- they would have to play one another in a winner-take-all game to begin the playoffs. Then in 2022, MLB added one more Wild Card team from each league and introduced the Wild Card Series, in which the three non-division winners and the division winner with the worst record squared off in a best-of-three series before advancing to the Division Series.

