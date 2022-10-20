Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB
Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
MLB
Who will be World Series MVP?
The 118th World Series will be full of stars on both rosters as the Astros and Phillies get set to face off in Game 1 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But who will step up and deliver the biggest performance to help his club win it all? Whether it’s dominance on the mound or delivering clutch hits at the plate, someone will emerge from the Fall Classic with the World Series MVP trophy.
MLB
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
MLB
5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
MLB
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
MLB
'Big-Game Wheels' having a postseason to remember
PHILADELPHIA -- When Zack Wheeler felt some discomfort in his right forearm in mid-August, he didn't want to go on the injured list, let alone miss a full month of the stretch run. After all, the Phillies were in the midst of a tight National League Wild Card race, and...
MLB
Astros ride perfect postseason back to World Series
NEW YORK -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place.
MLB
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest HR of career
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos squeezed the final out into his glove and thrust his arms in the air. That is how the Phillies’ party started Sunday evening at Citizens Bank Park. They beat the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park to clinch their first NL pennant since 2009.
MLB
'Something I'll never forget': Myers reflects on Padres tenure
SAN DIEGO -- When Wil Myers arrived in San Diego via trade in December 2014, he was viewed as a key piece in a massive franchise transformation. And, in the end, he was -- even if it took longer than he or the Padres could’ve envisioned. The 2022 Padres...
MLB
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
MLB
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
MLB
'Great year for us': Padres fall short in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Say this about the 2022 Padres: They went for it. They made perhaps the biggest Trade Deadline splash in the sport's history. They slayed some dragons in October, beating the 101-win Mets, then upsetting the rival Dodgers. They advanced further than all but two teams in the franchise’s history.
MLB
Incoming! Darvish hit by throw to mound
Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish was caught off guard in the first inning on Sunday afternoon during the Phillies' 4-3 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, getting hit in the left shoulder when catcher Austin Nola threw the ball back to the mound after Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
Watch Harper's epic HR again and again, from multiple angles
Bryce Harper's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5 that secured a 4-3 win over the Padres and an NL pennant is most definitely playing on a loop in Phillies fans' households right at this moment (and probably until the World Series begins on Friday). Well, for those of you out there who want to see the NLCS MVP's clutch homer from a different view, we've got you covered.
MLB
These Wild Card teams made the World Series
The introduction of the Wild Card in 1995 gave one non-division winner from each league the hope of keeping its World Series dream alive. There have been a few changes to the format over the years. In 2012, Major League Baseball expanded the postseason to include two Wild Card teams in each league with one caveat -- they would have to play one another in a winner-take-all game to begin the playoffs. Then in 2022, MLB added one more Wild Card team from each league and introduced the Wild Card Series, in which the three non-division winners and the division winner with the worst record squared off in a best-of-three series before advancing to the Division Series.
MLB
Padres-Phillies Game 5 FAQ (Today, 2:30 ET on FS1)
PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since 2009, the Phillies sit one win away from a National League pennant following their 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a...
MLB
Bryce's heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's teammates tossed out many labels for the Phillies’ superstar following his National League Championship Series-clinching home run on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Showman. MV3. The ultimate bro. A dude. They can add NLCS Most Valuable Player to the list. • World Series Game...
MLB
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
MLB
5 questions White Sox need to answer for '23
CHICAGO -- The disappointing 2022 season left more questions than answers for a White Sox squad that finished at 81-81 but still possessed a contender-worthy talent. So, where do they go from that low point?. Here are five questions I picked that need to be answered leading into the ’23...
MLB
Trust in Phils' top 2 hitters pays off with huge Game 4 showing
PHILADELPHIA -- On the eve of the Phillies' first home postseason game in 11 years, manager Rob Thomson was asked if he would consider moving the slumping duo of Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins down in the order. "No," Thomson said prior to Game 3 of the National League Division...
Comments / 0