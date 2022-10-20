ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects upon season opening loss to Trail Blazers

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waBA8_0igxcccq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice on Thursday, Kings head coach Mike Brown details his review of the season opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers the night before and discusses the progress Keegan Murray has made since exiting COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

I-80 westbound closed near Emigrant Gap from two vehicle collision

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision has caused the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 to close near Blue Canyon, south of Emigrant Gap, according to CAL FIRE NEU. The collision was between a Eli Logistics Solutions semi-truck and an Amazon delivery truck, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE said that “resources” are at […]
EMIGRANT GAP, CA
FOX40

Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.  Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

These serial killers all have ties to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One person killed, 3 injured in Rocklin three car collision

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football week 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is done. Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are some plays that stood out during week nine. Three plays from week nine that are up for top play of the week is a bobbling catch […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
FOX40

Here are items fans are not allowed to take inside Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings begin another season by hosting two games during the first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.  The Kings will open the season at home Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.  The Kings are looking to improve from last season’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy