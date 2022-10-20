Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects upon season opening loss to Trail Blazers
Following practice on Thursday, Kings head coach Mike Brown details his review of the season opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers the night before and discusses the progress Keegan Murray has made since exiting COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
