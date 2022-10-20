ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
