Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
CJ McCollum Sends A Message To His Ex-Teammate Damian Lillard: "If He Doesn’t Become A Billionaire Before This Is Over, You Did Something Wrong.”
CJ McCollum wants Damian Lillard to retire a billionaire.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard.
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
Shaquille O'Neal trolls the Lakers for their lack of shooting.
LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."
LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook after falling to 0-3.
Kevin Garnett Says We're Over The LeBron James Era, And Now It's Stephen Curry's Time Of Dominance: "We Gotta Start Putting A Lot More Respect On His Name."
Kevin Garnett has dubbed Stephen Curry as the ruler of this era, saying he already surpassed LeBron James.
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
The Captain patch can be seen on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."
Anthony Davis gets disrespected by Jusuf Nurkic in viral video.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
Jalen Rose reveals his top five toughest players to guard.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
