The Vidalia Indians scored two touchdowns in the last 2 minutes of the first half Friday in Baxley to draw within one point (14-13), but Appling County outscored the Indians 20-0 in the 2nd half to win 34-13. The loss dropped the Indians to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in 3AA with two games remaining. The Indians need at least one win in the last two games to get in the playoff hunt. They host Pierce Co. Friday before ending the regular season in Lyons against Toombs Co. on November 4th.

BAXLEY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO