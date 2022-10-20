Read full article on original website
Sportstime is Tops!
Congratulations to Bob Roberts and Chester Proctor of Radiojones Vidalia for winning the GABBY Award for Best Sports Program in the state of Georgia in small market radio for “Sportstime”. The hosts received the award from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Saturday night in Atlanta at the annual GABBY Awards show.
RTCA Delivers Cookies To Fire Department
Robert Toombs Christian Academy Middle School Cookie Club had their last meeting of the month on Friday, October 21st. This month the cookie theme was of course fall and Halloween themed. Students brought cookies from home and decorated cookies during their meeting time. They discussed 1 Thessalonians 5:18 and then discussed what they each were thankful for. In the spirit of thankfulness, cookies were delivered to the Lyons Fire Department to show their gratitude for all they do!
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Brock, Bolajii Hakeem – Vidalia – Obstruction/forceful (3 counts)/theft by shoplifting/giving false information/warrant served (Wayne Co.) Williams, ShaniQua Nicole – Vidalia – Theft by shoplifting. Kirkland, Jasmine Tyre – Theft by shoplifting/warrant served (Toombs County) Toombs County Sheriff’s...
Bulldog Competition Cheer Squad Wins First Place at Vidalia Sweet Onion Classic
Lyons, GA. – October 21, 2022 | Coach Tilly Christian. The Toombs County Competition team took to the mat on Thursday and won first place at the Sweet Onion Classic in Vidalia on Thursday!. Thank you to all the family, friends, and fans who came to cheer us on!...
Indians Fall to #3 Pirates
The Vidalia Indians scored two touchdowns in the last 2 minutes of the first half Friday in Baxley to draw within one point (14-13), but Appling County outscored the Indians 20-0 in the 2nd half to win 34-13. The loss dropped the Indians to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in 3AA with two games remaining. The Indians need at least one win in the last two games to get in the playoff hunt. They host Pierce Co. Friday before ending the regular season in Lyons against Toombs Co. on November 4th.
Lady Net Dogs Season Ends with Heartbreaking Sweet 16 Loss to ACE Charter
Lyons, GA – October 24, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. The Toombs County Lady Net Dogs season ended on Saturday in a tough match-up against the Academy of Classical Education or ACE Charter in Macon on Saturday. ACE Charter won 3-2 in best-of-5 sets that could have gone either way with the set scores ending up 24-26 25-15 13-25 26-24, and 14-16. Coach Brodnax and Coach Goodwin were extremely proud of the effort and the Lady Net Dogs played with on the day.
Roll Tribe Youth Wrestling Club Sign-Up is Nov. 1st!
The Vidalia High School Wrestling Team will host a sign-up night for their Roll Tribe Youth Wrestling Club on Tuesday, November 1st. The event will occur at the Vidalia Wrestling Gym and begin at 6:00 PM. Entrance into the Monday Night League is $50.00 per wrestler and is open to...
