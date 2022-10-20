Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Nicolle Wallace Suggests U.S. Elections Need Help Reserved For 'Threatened' Democracies
But Democratic Rep. Jim Himes pushed back on the MSNBC anchor's suggestion, saying he's "not there" yet.
Comments / 0