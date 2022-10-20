ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

San Francisco Sued for Mistreatment of Homeless People

A Group of Unhoused San Franciscans Is Taking the City to Court for Violating Their Civil Rights. Coalition on Homelessness, filed suit against the City and County of San Francisco and Mayor London Breed for the city’s cruel criminalization of homelessness and the brutal policing, encampment sweeps, and destruction or seizure of personal property that violate the victims’ Constitutional rights. They are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and the global law firm Latham & Watkins LLP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Does the U.S. Constitution prevent cities from clearing homeless encampments?

On Sept. 28, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit to stop the City and County of San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments. According to the Coalition, the City’s efforts to clear encampments violate the Constitutional rights of homeless residents, and the lawsuit aims to prohibit the City from moving anyone off the streets until it can provide shelter and housing for everyone on the streets. The lawsuit raises the question: How can the City resolve homeless encampments in a way that is both effective...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA

