‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SFist
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
SFist
SF to Deploy 150 'Ambassadors' to Make Downtown Shopping District Feel Safer This Holiday Season
After the PR disaster that San Francisco faced last year around the holidays, with smash-and-grab robberies being conducted left and right by coordinated gaggles of thieves, the mayor is hoping for a calmer season this year. Mayor London Breed has a plan to deploy 150 street ambassadors from the nonprofit...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
invisiblepeople.tv
San Francisco Sued for Mistreatment of Homeless People
A Group of Unhoused San Franciscans Is Taking the City to Court for Violating Their Civil Rights. Coalition on Homelessness, filed suit against the City and County of San Francisco and Mayor London Breed for the city’s cruel criminalization of homelessness and the brutal policing, encampment sweeps, and destruction or seizure of personal property that violate the victims’ Constitutional rights. They are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and the global law firm Latham & Watkins LLP.
Yahoo!
Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant
A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
'We are not scared': United by faith, SF community groups fight hate and racism together
"The only way for evil to triumph is for the good people to do absolutely nothing," said the legendary Reverend Dr. Amos Brown, senior pastor of Third Baptist Church.
Does the U.S. Constitution prevent cities from clearing homeless encampments?
On Sept. 28, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit to stop the City and County of San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments. According to the Coalition, the City’s efforts to clear encampments violate the Constitutional rights of homeless residents, and the lawsuit aims to prohibit the City from moving anyone off the streets until it can provide shelter and housing for everyone on the streets. The lawsuit raises the question: How can the City resolve homeless encampments in a way that is both effective...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
