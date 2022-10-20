Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf Tied for Eighth Place at Rainbow Wahine Invite
KAPOLEI, Hawaii – The North Dakota State women's golf team is tied for eighth place after the opening round of play at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course on Monday afternoon. The Bison carded a first-round score of 306 and sit tied for eighth place in the...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Illinois State Brings Three-Game Winning Streak to Fargodome Saturday
THIS WEEK: North Dakota State returns from a bye week to begin the second half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule at home against Illinois State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). Illinois State won its third straight game last week at Indiana State and is tied with NDSU for third place in the conference. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MVFC.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Adams, NDSU Men’s Golf Continue Strong Showing in Outer Banks
POWELLS POINT, N.C. – North Dakota State men's golfer Nate Adams fired his second straight 66 on Tuesday to lead the way for the team, as the Bison grew it's lead to 12 shots after two rounds of the 2022 ODU/OBX Intercollegiate at the Kilmarlic Golf Club. After opening...
