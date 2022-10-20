THIS WEEK: North Dakota State returns from a bye week to begin the second half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule at home against Illinois State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). Illinois State won its third straight game last week at Indiana State and is tied with NDSU for third place in the conference. Both teams are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MVFC.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO