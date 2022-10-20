Read full article on original website
Related
Hertz rental car company make horror discovery after customer returns vehicle leading to arrest
A SHOCKING discovery was made at a major US international airport when a man returned his rental car. The company found a toddler, less than two years old, “scared and hot” in the automobile. The child was left in the car for around 45 minutes by her grandfather,...
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman finds the cremated remains of 13 people after winning the contents of two abandoned storage units
A WOMAN in Alabama has found the remains of over a dozen people after buying the contents of two abandoned storage units. Rebekah bought two storage units for $30 at a mobile storage facility. After winning the units and their contents she brought them home to Baldwin County, Alabama. She...
Baffled mother arrived home to find her house had been mistakenly encased in scaffolding by blundering builders
A baffled mother arrived home to find her house had been mistakenly encased in scaffolding. Sarah Johnson, who lives in Walnut Drive in Plympton, Plymouth, was out at the time workmen arrived. Courtney Chapman, her neighbour, was first to alert her to the 'bizarre' situation and assumed her landlord had...
Arizona police find 'mummified' body in bathtub during burglary investigation
Arizona authorities were responding to a home burglary call when they discovered a mummified body in the bathtub.
Couple stole from hurricane-damaged condos, and left a child in car, Florida cops say
A couple are accused of stealing from Hurricane Ian-battered apartments in Collier County and they brought along a small child, deputies said.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Residents With ‘Yard Full’ of Catfish: VIDEO
Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday afternoon, battering into Florida’s gulf coast and causing extreme devastation in just a matter of hours. From historic flooding to downed power lines, the hurricane has decimated the area and left thousands in the dark. While we know these are commonalities during any storm; however, there’s one odd anomaly that has confused many Floridians.
Action News Jax
Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Former Mississippi day care workers charged after wearing 'Scream' masks to scare children
Four Mississippi former day care center employees are facing charges after being seen on camera using "Scream"-style masks to scare children.
Details emerge about stolen convertible found buried in yard of mansion
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, authorities finished excavating the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.After days of digging, the car was completely unearthed this weekend, CBS Bay Area reported.The convertible Mercedes Benz, filled with bags of unused concrete, was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, reading a statement from police.Although cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains on Thursday, none had...
Echuca residents say emergency levee has divided town with some homes protected at expense of others
Trucks began spraying stormwater “full tilt” into the backyard of Bobby Lang’s Echuca home two days ago. Lang says that since an emergency levee was built to help protect part of the town from recent flooding, those houses within the levee have no outlet for their stormwater, so authorities are pumping it back over the barrier when it rains.
Middle schooler allegedly handed out $10K in stolen money to classmates
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said.Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.School officials conducted a search of the girl's backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The girl said she had been given the money by an unknown former student who wanted the money disseminated. It was later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother's home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman's life savings, investigators said.The arrest report doesn't say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been given to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl's backpack were returned to the grandmother.The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
Watch: Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway
Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.
Single-car garage micro-apartment units being built in downtown Sacramento
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Micro-apartments are being built a block from Capitol Park to accommodate workers who make less than $43,000.Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston described the size of one of the apartment units shown to CBS13 as being about 267 square feet, the size of a single-car garage. The micro-apartment unit includes a small bathroom, kitchenette, and a queen-sized bed that comes out of the wall.The five-story building features a community space that overlooks the Sacramento skyline from the top floor."This is something that we're more used to seeing in bigger cities like San Francisco and New York City," said Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston.Funston says that occupancy of the tiny units is limited to two people per unit two avoid "overcrowding issues."Rent will be around $700-$1000, depending on a person's income level.The building is built on state-owned land and is the first project constructed under Gov. Newsom's executive order to use surplus state property for more housing.The apartments don't come with a parking space, and you are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.For more information, click here.
California teacher charged with hiding missing teenager for nearly two years
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, accused of concealing the fact that unnamed Sacramento teenager was staying at her home
Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.
Comments / 0