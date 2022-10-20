Read full article on original website
All-time homers vs. steals, updated
Just before the start of the 2019 Major League season, I wrote about an historic home run that would be hit in the not-too-distant future. That homer would mark the first time in the history of MLB that there had been more total homer runs than stolen bases in regular-season games.
Cubs and days off in post-season series
Commentators on broadcasts of the current League Championship Series have made much of the fact that if either series goes the full 7 games, teams will square off on 5 straight days to complete it. The Cubs have played post-season games as many as 6 days in row no fewer...
Some thoughts on Wrigley Field season ticket pricing, comparing the past to 2023
The Cubs sold 2,616,780 tickets in 2022, the fewest in a full capacity season (obviously excluding 2020 and 2021) since 1997. That ranked ninth in MLB, though only about 9,000 behind the eighth-place Red Sox. The average per game of 32,306 also averaged ninth, again just slightly behind the Red...
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1930s edition
I’m pleased to report to you that Getty Images has added literally thousands of Cubs (and other baseball) photos to its database since I last did a lot of photo sleuthing last offseason. So — there will be plenty more to sleuth between now and Spring Training!. This...
Cubs' big drop in home runs
The Cubs had a pronounced power outage at the plate in 2022. They finished the season with 159 home runs, 51 fewer than their 210 in the previous season. That's a drop of 32.1 percent -- nearly one third. ... You don't have to go back very far to find...
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1950s edition
This is a great color photo of the exterior of Wrigley Field and the famous marquee, which was (generally) painted that aqua-blue color until 1965, when it became its now-iconic red. Given the dress of the people in the photo and the team shown as the Cubs’ opponent, it wasn’t...
Cub Tracks sizes up the relatives
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The beats and bloggers seem to have the weekend off. We can’t really begrudge...
Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox Week 3 update
It’s Monday and that means we check in on the Cubs’ Boys of Fall playing for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League. In case you’ve forgotten, the Mesa Solar Sox is a team of minor leaguers from the Cubs, Athletics, Rays, Marlins and Yankees. They play their home games at Sloan Park, the Spring Training home of the Cubs.
Outside The Confines: A World Series contender least likely?
I think for those who were placing bets on the most-likely World Series matchups, there are likely few remaining brackets who had the Phillies on their list to be NL champions. The Phillies are the real outliers here. They placed third in the NL East with only 87 wins, and...
Cubs free agent target: Kevin Kiermaier
Kevin Kiermaier has played for the Tampa Bay Rays for the last 10 seasons, winning three Gold Gloves and generally been considered one of the better center fielders in the major leagues. His 914 games played for the Rays ranks fifth in franchise history. (FWIW, third on that list is Ben Zobrist.)
Baseball history unpacked, October 24
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
