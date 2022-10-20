ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid frustrations with his lack of targets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Elijah Moore wants out of New York.

Moore reportedly asked the New York Jets to trade him on Thursday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Moore took a personal day and did not practice with the team on Thursday.

The Jets apparently don’t have any plans to trade him at this point, which makes his future with the franchise unclear.

The trade request comes just in their . Moore played just 32 snaps in that game, a season-low for the second-year wide receiver, and was not targeted once. He's only been targeted eight times in their past three games, too.

Moore has just 16 receptions for 203 yards so far this season, his second with the team. He had a team-high 538 yards and five touchdowns, along with 54 rushing yards and another touchdown there, last season as a rookie in only 11 games.

The 22-year-old tweeted twice after Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, and said he was “confused” with how the team was using him.

"If I say what I really wanna say … I'll be the selfish guy … we winning," he . "Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bittersweet] for me but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he thought Moore was “fine” after seeing his tweets.

"We had a conversation," Saleh . "He's fine. He's a competitive young man … I've got no problem with Elijah. He's one of our high-character individuals … Eventually the production part of it that he's hoping for will come."

Clearly, though, he’s not fine with how things are going.

Moore is now the second Jets wide receiver to request a trade so far this season. Denzel Mims confirmed Thursday that his trade request is "still on the table." The third-year receiver has not played yet this season.

Whether the Jets opt to move either of them before the trade deadline now remains to be seen.

