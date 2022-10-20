Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Pair of Husker targets take in Missouri
Nebraska football recruiting is on a bit of a hot streak as of late. That’s thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East product Malachi Coleman over the weekend. His commitment has boosted the Huskers up the recruiting rankings and now Husker fans are hoping for more. However, when it...
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
saturdaytradition.com
Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9
The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Creighton volleyball teams move up in AVCA poll
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska and Creighton woman's volleyball teams move up in the rankings this week, with the lady Huskers taking the top spot in the country. In this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll Nebraska ranks first, while Creighton takes over the number 15 spot. Nebraska was ranked third last week, while Creighton was in 18th. Both Nebraska and Creighton's rankings this week are season highs for the programs. After the top two teams in last week's AVCA poll lost five set road matches last week, Nebraska returned to the top spot in the AVCA poll for the first time since the preseason poll that was released on Aug. 15 with 48-of-64 first place votes. Former No. 1 Texas moved to second, San Diego moved up a spot to third and Louisville fell two spots to fourth.
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
ESPN
Nebraska Cornhuskers land ESPN 300 athlete Malachi Coleman
Mickey Joseph doesn't know if he'll be the permanent head coach at Nebraska after this season, but it didn't stop him from landing ESPN 300 athlete Malachi Coleman. The No. 157 prospect committed to Nebraska on Saturday, choosing the Huskers over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon. Coleman is the top prospect in the state of Nebraska, and a 6-foot-4, 185-pound recruit out of Lincoln East High School.
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers giving first look at new look team on Sunday
The Nebraska basketball team’s 2022-2023 season officially tips off on Sunday, even if the first game the newest new-look team plays won’t actually count for their schedule. The Nebrasketball team will face off in the first of two exhibition games tomorrow afternoon against Chadron State before heading to Colorado and playing in a charity matchup the day before Halloween.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
No. 3 Huskers too much for Illini
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hung tough, but No. 3 Nebraska got the best of the Illini at Huff Hall sweeping the match 3-0. Kennedy Collins led the way with four blocks, including a pair of big ones in the second set. Sophomore Raina Terry led the Illini with 13 kills in the match. The Illini […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger in Nebraska
Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
