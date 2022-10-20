Read full article on original website
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
WATCH: What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about Ohio State, the state of his offense after loss
It was another poor showing by the Iowa offense against an Ohio State team with an improved defense and an offense that finally found its footing in the second half. It amounted to a 54-10 blowout for the Buckeyes, who just continue to roll. We like to keep track of...
Sacramento Kings announce status update for Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings announced the news Saturday morning. The much-anticipated start will be the first for the former Iowa star and 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray has been held back due to the team’s health and safety protocols and didn’t play in the season opener on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense
Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark...
B1G bowl projections following Week 8
Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
Ryan Day shares initial reaction to Ohio State's blowout win over Iowa
Ryan Day’s team went down on the scoreboard during the first quarter against Iowa. Ohio State responded well and came away with the victory in a 54-10 beatdown of Iowa. Iowa took an early lead thanks to a scoop-and-score in the first half following a sack on C.J. Stroud. The offense quickly recovered and managed to go into halftime up 26-10.
B1G reportedly makes call on divisions for 2023, 24
The B1G has reportedly decided on what the plan is for divisions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported on the news. The East and West Divisions are going to stick around until at least the end of the 2023 season before USC and UCLA get to the conference. After that, the B1G is planning on reconfiguring the conference in 2024.
Pat Fitzgerald gives self-deprecating comments ahead of Iowa game
Pat Fitzgerald recognizes his team’s standing, so it seems. Northwestern has been one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season, and on Saturday it will duke it out with one of the other worst teams in the conference, Iowa. The game isn’t what most would call...
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral
Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup
James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game
Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9
The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
College GameDay announces location for Week 9 broadcast
ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson, Mississippi for a historic rivalry between to HBCU teams, the show announced Sunday. GameDay will take place before the Jackson State and Southern matchup. It is the second time this season the show has moved away from its usual Power 5 matchup.
