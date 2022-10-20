ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Maple Blues Coffee truck is making its rounds in Craig this weekend

Maple Blues Coffee is a local food and beverage truck that takes full advantage of its mobile platform with rotating locations throughout the week, though owner Nikki Robinson will be setting up shop at a few upcoming local events as well. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Maple Blues will be serving...
