Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
Utah Avalanche Center reports first human-caused slide of the season
Just one day after the first snowfall of autumn 2022, an avalanche occurred in one of Utah's canyons and was apparently human-caused.
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Weekend snow storm brings up to 25 inches at Utah resorts
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s first big storm of the winter season passed through over the weekend. Snow fell everywhere, from the foothills of the Salt Lake Valley to the […]
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
KSLTV
Utah’s deer open season begins with storm, DWR encourages great outdoors
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It’s a big day for deer hunters across the state as it’s officially open season Saturday. Open season means any legal weapon can be used for those with a license from Oct. 22 – Oct. 30. Archery hunters can go out in part of August and early September; Muzzle loaders late September and early October, but now, it’s open season.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
Demonstrators ask Gov. Cox to fund housing for homeless babies in Utah
A group gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon, asking Gov. Spencer Cox to spend the state's $2 billion budget surplus on an expanded hotel voucher program and more caseworkers on the streets.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah's first snowstorm of season covers mountains, homes, roads across state
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the 2022-2023 winter season has hit the Beehive State. Winter weather affected roads and led to at least one avalanche over the weekend. Related stories from 2News. In Little Cottonwood Canyon, State Route 210 was temporarily closed to uphill traffic...
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
knau.org
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Strong cold front moves through Saturday
Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.
newschain
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
Comments / 1