San Juan County, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s deer open season begins with storm, DWR encourages great outdoors

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It’s a big day for deer hunters across the state as it’s officially open season Saturday. Open season means any legal weapon can be used for those with a license from Oct. 22 – Oct. 30. Archery hunters can go out in part of August and early September; Muzzle loaders late September and early October, but now, it’s open season.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
knau.org

Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US

Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
BLANDING, UT
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE

