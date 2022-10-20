ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Missing Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW)- A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday, October...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

80% Registered Nurse/Reproductive Health - 3325804

JOB DUTIES: Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation

A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 20

Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Skateboard enthusiasts show off their skills at pop up event in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you drove by the Rhinelander District Library on Saturday, the parking lot may have been filled with something else other than cars. It was the location for youth skate park group, Over It's forth pop up skate-park event. Over it is a youth led organization that strives to create new positive spaces for youth development in Rhinelander. Anthony Gaudioso the president of the organization says while it may be fun to have a spot to skate around with his friends, it means much more than that.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022

Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules

(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
ANTIGO, WI
CBS Minnesota

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy