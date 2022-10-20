Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WJFW-TV
Missing Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW)- A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday, October...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Business Recognized as Exemplary Employer by Department of Workforce Development
John Ranallo believes in hiring anyone with a willingness to work and a strong work ethic, which is why the District General Manager for Canteen Vending and Coffee Services in Wausau has been an active partner in creating opportunities and hiring people with disabilities. Because of the company's diverse and...
WJFW-TV
80% Registered Nurse/Reproductive Health - 3325804
JOB DUTIES: Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers is taking applications for the next Langlade County District Attorney
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for the next Langlade County District Attorney. Current District Attorney, Elizabeth R. Gerbert's resignation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The new DA will serve for the remainder of the terms that will end in Jan. 2025.
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Wausau area births, Oct. 20
Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
WJFW-TV
Skateboard enthusiasts show off their skills at pop up event in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you drove by the Rhinelander District Library on Saturday, the parking lot may have been filled with something else other than cars. It was the location for youth skate park group, Over It's forth pop up skate-park event. Over it is a youth led organization that strives to create new positive spaces for youth development in Rhinelander. Anthony Gaudioso the president of the organization says while it may be fun to have a spot to skate around with his friends, it means much more than that.
Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022
Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
