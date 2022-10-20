Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Kraken fall 5-4 after Chicago Blackhawks rally late
CHICAGO (AP) – Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win. Blackhawks 5, Kraken 4: Stats. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 37-23 win over Chargers
The Seahawks have won again, and are now the only team in the NFC West with a record over .500. And yes, that means they’re in first place. Recap: Hawks beat Chargers 37-23 | Geno Smith-led Seahawks in first place. Seattle put together maybe its best game of the...
MyNorthwest.com
How about that? Geno Smith-led Seahawks in 1st place in NFC West
The Seahawks traded a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback this offseason, and they play in the same division as not only the reigning Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams but also the team the Rams beat to get to the big game in the San Francisco 49ers. But after Week 7, it’s Seattle that is in first place outright in the NFC West after a 37-23 win over the Chargers.
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: 3 biggest reasons Seahawks have played way into 1st place
This isn’t the first time the Seahawks have been good. Not the first time they have started at least 4-3. Not the first time they have found themselves in first place. In fact, most of the last decade has come with the presumption of success. They might not have...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Focus on Seahawks shifts from tanking to playoffs in wide-open NFC
It’s hard to fathom how the 2022 NFL season has unfolded through seven weeks. The Seattle Seahawks are 4-3 and alone in first place atop the NFC West. Suddenly, following a pair of resounding wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, the focus in the Pacific Northwest has shifted from tanking for a top five pick to being a potential playoff team in the NFC.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf hurt patellar but doesn’t need surgery
The injury that took Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf out of action Sunday isn’t as bad as feared. On Monday’s edition of The Pete Carroll Show on Seattle Sports, the Seahawks head coach had promising news on the left knee injury to Metcalf. “Got a really good...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: What stood out from Seahawks’ defense in win over Chargers
The Seahawks got their biggest win of the year on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on the road, giving Seattle its first win of the year over a winning team and vaulting the Hawks into first place in the NFC West. The offense did what was expected, with...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft Preview: What is the strength of this upcoming class?
The Seahawks are playing better than expected at 3-3 and tied for first place in the NFC West entering a Week 7 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they own two picks in both the first and second rounds thanks to the Denver Broncos. While the Seahawks entered the...
MyNorthwest.com
Recap: Walker, Goodwin lead Seahawks over Chargers 37-23
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Expected by many to end up in the NFC West basement, the Seattle Seahawks instead are leading the division after seven weeks. Seattle vaulted into the division lead with its most impressive victory over the season. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.
