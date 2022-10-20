Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Cheap Thrills Sideshow continues amazing traditions of performing
In a throwback to the traditions of traveling carnivals and circuses, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow is doing its part to keep the art of sideshow performing alive. With owners ‘Chadillac Saurus Rexx’ (‘The Human Dinosaur Boy’) and his wife, ‘Mrs. Rexx,’ (‘The Pain-Proof Woman’), at the helm, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow travels to perform at conventions and special events, and has made a stop here in the Quad Cities. Primarily ‘working acts,’ the Cheap Thrills Sideshow performers follow in the footsteps of legends like Melvin Burkhart Harry Houdini and feature acts like ‘Human Blockhead,” suspension, fire-eating, bed of nails and ‘Human Pincushion.’
ourquadcities.com
Witches Night Out & Scarecrow Row
Executive Director Zack Sullivan sat down with us today to talk about two of Geneseo Chamber’s upcoming events that will put you in the Halloween spirit.
ourquadcities.com
Help Front Street celebrate a delicious 30th
You can help Davenport’s Front Street Brewery and Pub & Eatery celebrate their 30th anniversary all week long at the main restaurant at 208 E. River Drive, and the Front Street Brewery & Taproom at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive. Having been in continuous operation since 1992,...
ourquadcities.com
Social justice speaker to lead Ambrose conference
A nationally known social activist will give the keynote speech Tuesday at the 19th-annual Ambrose Women for Social Justice (AWSJ) Conference, “Activism for a Better World.”. The free conference is at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust Street, Davenport, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
ourquadcities.com
Daily Dish | Buffalo Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze
In our latest Daily Dish, Brandy and Taylor took on the corn maze at the Buffalo Pumpkin Patch!. For more information visit buffalopumpkinpatch.com.
ourquadcities.com
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
ourquadcities.com
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Spooktacular | Moline Parks & Recreation
Get your costumes ready because Stacy Laake was here to tell us all about Moline’s 3rd Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat!
ourquadcities.com
Police officer attacked, injured in East Moline
UPDATE: Police confirmed to Local 4 News that an East Moline officer was attacked and injured Monday night while conducting an investigation. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. The officer’s condition has not been released and neither has any information about the...
ourquadcities.com
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Vape, medication take-back scheduled
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department will hold a drive-through medication and vape take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon at two locations:. Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot at 241 7th Avenue, Clinton. DeWitt Police Department, 1505 6th Ave., DeWitt.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
ourquadcities.com
Six turnovers doom Hawkeyes against No. 2 Ohio State
C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away for a 54-10 rout of the Hawkeyes on Saturday. Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
A 31-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege that, during a chase, he crashed a car with two loaded guns inside. Brett Roelandt faces felony charges of eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate fatal QC shooting
A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Rock Island, according to police. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Officers found...
Comments / 0