In a throwback to the traditions of traveling carnivals and circuses, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow is doing its part to keep the art of sideshow performing alive. With owners ‘Chadillac Saurus Rexx’ (‘The Human Dinosaur Boy’) and his wife, ‘Mrs. Rexx,’ (‘The Pain-Proof Woman’), at the helm, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow travels to perform at conventions and special events, and has made a stop here in the Quad Cities. Primarily ‘working acts,’ the Cheap Thrills Sideshow performers follow in the footsteps of legends like Melvin Burkhart Harry Houdini and feature acts like ‘Human Blockhead,” suspension, fire-eating, bed of nails and ‘Human Pincushion.’

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO