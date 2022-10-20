ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

MCPS becomes largest electrified school bus fleet in US after addition of 61 busses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Highland Electric Fleets, Inc. on Monday celebrated the recent addition of 61 electric school buses. This brings the total number of electric busses to 86 for the school district -- making MCPS the largest electrified school bus fleet...
WJLA

1-on-1: Youngkin calls on Fairfax Co. schools to use COVID funds to address learning loss

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave remarks following the announcement of new nationwide NAEP test scores. In Richmond, Gov. Youngkin announced a seven-point action plan to address learning loss. Leaders at the Virginia Department of Education said learning loss was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic due to school closures and virtual learning.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman

WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA

