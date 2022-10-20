ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey

By Shamonee Baker
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opjRQ_0igxSMPO00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”

Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are needed to get them the proper help.

NOPD: Two women wanted after reportedly firing a gun on interstate

“It’s very lonely, very isolated, very sad, very cold and very dirty,” said Overstreet.

Overstreet has been sharing videos on Facebook and TikTok of the things and people he encounters every day on his journey and a few of them have been attracting a lot of attention.

“I’ve gotten really involved in their lives,” said Overstreet. “I got a couple people going to rehab today so that’s been the journey for me just meeting the people.”

One video has received more than 70,000 views and because of his documented journey, someone has offered to donate an 8,000-square-foot warehouse for homeless people to use as we start seeing cooler temperatures.

WKRG’s First Alert Storm Team Forecast

He said even though his journey has been hard, this is all a part of his plan to spread the word and find ways to assist people who live in these unstable conditions.

“My personal journey is changing me like it’s breaking me for real and I needed that,” said Overstreet. “We all need that every once and awhile, just to humble ourselves and make ourselves small. It’s a tough life, it’s tougher than I want to do and I’m not looking forward to the rest of it for real, but I’m going to make it.”

His goal is to raise $20,000 in pledges depending on how long he can remain homeless. The proceeds will go to Driftwood Housing , a nonprofit that constructs tiny shelters for the homeless. So far, he has received about $16,000 in donations.

“They really do wanna be off the streets, like a lot of people say they wanna be here, there’s nobody that wants to be here… nobody,” said Overstreet.

Click here to follow Overstreet’s 90 day ‘homeless on purpose’ journey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man found shot in vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November

Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly shoots brother Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws

More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
DAPHNE, AL
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy