Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions have led to drought across the panhandle, we need about 1 to 3 inches of rain to break free from the drought. We also need in total 3 to 5 inches of rain to catch up entirely. We do have rain chances in the forecast with a weak front next Wednesday and another chance of rain next weekend. Right now nothing looks like drought-busting precip but any drops we will take any at this point. Temps should return to normal by the end of the weekend and stay right at the avg to just below through the end of next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO