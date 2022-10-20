Massive River West Apartment Towers, Hotel Will Connect Fulton Market To Bally’s Casino District, City Official Says

Read full article on original website
Former Owners Of Futurgarb In Wicker Park Open ‘The Junction’ Pop-Up In West Town
WEST TOWN — The owners of a clothing boutique that closed in Wicker Park during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have opened a pop-up in West Town through the holiday season. The Junction is the latest tenant at the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s Pop-Up Project storefront,...
Ravenswood’s Empirical Brewery Evicted From Malt Row Home, Officials Say, Leading To Sudden Closing
RAVENSWOOD — Empirical Brewery abruptly closed over the weekend after the business was served an eviction notice for its Foster Avenue taproom after seven years in business, officials said. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received an eviction notice from a judge Sept. 22 and enforced it Friday, sheriff’s spokeswoman...
Empirical Brewery Abruptly Closing After 7 Years In Ravenswood: ‘A Pretty Big Disappointment’
RAVENSWOOD — Empirical Brewery, which opened a Ravenswood taproom in 2015 and helped usher in the “Malt Row” slate of breweries lining the Metra tracks in the neighborhood, announced it is closing. “Last call for Empirical…,” the brewery posted on social media. “Unfortunately the Brewery will be...
Early Voting Begins Monday For Chicago. Here’s Where You Can Go In Each Ward
CHICAGO — Early voting has begun in Chicago for the Nov. 8 election. Voters will decide the state’s governor, attorney general and judges, among other picks on the ballot. Here’s how you can vote in person before Election Day. Early Voting: Ward Sites. Early voting sites are...
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
State Rep. Lamont Robinson The Latest To Announce Bid For Ald. Sophia King’s 4th Ward Seat
GRAND BOULEVARD — Another local official is vying for the 4th Ward aldermanic seat. State Rep. Lamont Robinson announced his campaign Saturday at a kickoff party at Ain’t She Sweet Cafe, 528 E. 43rd St. He hopes to fill Ald. Sophia King’s seat as King challenges Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the top spot at City Hall, leaving her seat open if she stays in the mayoral race.
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
Man shot outside apartment building in Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot outside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 41, was near the courtyard of an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition. There are no suspects...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers take vehicle in the Loop, escape after crashing into cop car near Chinatown
Two men carjacked a driver who was sitting in his vehicle outside a Loop hotel overnight, then sped away from Chicago cops who tried to pull them over near Chinatown, according to Chicago police records. The victim, 38, was sitting inside his Nissan Altima in the 100 block of West...
depauliaonline.com
Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget
Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16. In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
Aragon Ballroom To Turn Into Casino For Uptown Chamber Fundraiser
UPTOWN — The Aragon Ballroom will again turn into a casino for a fundraiser to benefit the local business community. Uptown United’s Uptown Casino returns 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. The event serves as a fundraiser for business development agency Uptown...
Home Behind Wrigley Field Once On Market For $9.8 Million Could Become 4-Story Apartment Building
WRIGLEYVILLE — Apartments could be coming to where a single-family home now stands just north of Wrigley Field, but some neighbors are concerned it will bring more congestion to the area. Developer Aaron Friedman, who owns another rental building in the neighborhood, wants to buy the 133-year-old, single-family home...
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
Augusta Boulevard Protected Bike Lane In Ukrainian Village Delayed Until Spring
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A plan to add protected bike lanes and pedestrian improvements to a stretch of Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Village and West Town has been postponed, officials said this week. Chicago Department of Transportation officials held a community meeting in June to announce plans and get feedback...
