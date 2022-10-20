ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Late goal keeps Celta from losing again in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Celta Vigo drew with Getafe 1-1 and halted a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Aidoo found the net with a header from near the penalty spot to salvage the home draw for Celta,...
Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Aging but still one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth — and possibly — last World Cup. And with him, Argentina certainly has a chance to win its third title.
Christian Eriksen back with Denmark at World Cup in Qatar

When Christian Eriksen returned to training after his cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship, it was with one main goal in mind. “I think one of the first conversations I had with the doctor … was about it being my goal to play in the World Cup if everything went well,” Eriksen told the FIFA website in a recent interview. “That was the dream at the time.”

