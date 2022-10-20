Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa
This time, Unai Emery couldn't resist a return to English soccer. Emery left his position as Villarreal coach on Monday to take charge of Aston Villa, replacing the fired Steven Gerrard.
Post Register
Late goal keeps Celta from losing again in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Celta Vigo drew with Getafe 1-1 and halted a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league on Monday. Aidoo found the net with a header from near the penalty spot to salvage the home draw for Celta,...
Post Register
Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Aging but still one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth — and possibly — last World Cup. And with him, Argentina certainly has a chance to win its third title.
Post Register
Christian Eriksen back with Denmark at World Cup in Qatar
When Christian Eriksen returned to training after his cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship, it was with one main goal in mind. “I think one of the first conversations I had with the doctor … was about it being my goal to play in the World Cup if everything went well,” Eriksen told the FIFA website in a recent interview. “That was the dream at the time.”
Post Register
Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group at World Cup
Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the “quinto partido” World Cup curse?. There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there.
Comments / 0