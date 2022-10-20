Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Key candidate contributes to voter intimidation problem in Arizona
The real-world consequences of Republicans’ election lies and conspiracy theories are painfully common. Arizona, for example, is not only holding some of the nation’s most important and competitive statewide races this year, it’s also been a hotbed for right-wing election madness in the wake of Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State two years ago.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’
Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again
In a new focus group of Pittsburgh-based Trump voters led by Elise Jordan, most in the group say they would vote again for the former president. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won
The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies
Washington Post Congressional investigations reporter Jackie Alemany, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion Tim O’Brien discuss the various investigations into former President Trump from his business to his mishandling of classified documentsOct. 24, 2022.
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment
David Rohde, Executive Editor for news at The New Yorker, explains how Kevin McCarthy’s threat to cut future aid to Ukraine plays into the hands of Donald Trump’s MAGA Republicans and Vladimir Putin’s long-term goal to smother Democracy in Ukraine.Oct. 23, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
Rolling Stone: Trump planning to challenge PA 2022 election results
Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports, “Trump and other Republicans are already preparing to wage a legal and activist crusade against the 'election integrity' of Democratic strongholds such as the Philly area."Oct. 25, 2022.
Trump used the Secret Service to make money. Here's how taxpayers can respond.
We always knew that Donald Trump sought to personally profit from the presidency, whether by receiving foreign government emoluments (aka payoffs) or scheduling a G-7 meeting at his own golf club. Recently, we learned more about the true extent of his grift – the exorbitant amounts he charged taxpayers for Secret Service agents to stay in his hotels and clubs. On paper, the agents’ job was to protect him and his family. In reality, they had a second job: to make taxpayers pay him a lot of money (our money) at the same time. But we the taxpayers are not without ways of stopping Trump’s scam.
Bob Woodward on his 20 interviews with Donald Trump
In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political
Doctors who have never been involved in politics before are mobilizing to influence the outcome of the midterms, joining battles over abortion and gun violence while confronting health misinformation and anti-science sentiment. Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what this shift could mean for women and American politics.Oct. 24, 2022.
Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.
This year’s midterm elections will largely be defined by the economy. In recent polls, Americans say inflation is the most important problem facing the country today. Inflation in America is high, but it’s not a problem that was created by the Biden Administration or the Democrats. It’s not a uniquely American problem, either. Over 100 global economies have a much higher inflation rate than the U.S. right now.Oct. 22, 2022.
