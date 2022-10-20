ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT. FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY... At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lampasas,. moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 553. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. TX. . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. COMANCHE EASTLAND ERATH. HAMILTON JACK LLANO. MILLS...
