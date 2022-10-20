ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend. The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s...

