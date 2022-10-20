Read full article on original website
Nvidia is allegedly moving production of RTX 4090 GPUs to Hopper H100 GPUs
Why it matters: It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that, despite the card's very high price, most retailers' RTX 4090 inventories have been depleted, indicating we're in another situation where demand is far outweighing supply. But if a new report is accurate, there may be even fewer AD102 GPUs available as Nvidia is allocating production over to the more profitable Hopper-based H100 enterprise GPUs.
Next-gen Thunderbolt can sometimes reach 120Gbps, just like USB4 2.0
Bottom line: Hot on the heels of the recently-published USB4 2.0 specification, the next generation of Thunderbolt promises similar capabilities. Thunderbolt and USB4 have been in lock-step for a while in terms of bandwidth due to their close relationship. Intel shed more light on the successor to Thunderbolt 4 on...
Updated Apple TV 4K arrives with A15 Bionic chip and lower pricing
Bottom line: The new Apple TV 4K features several improvements, including a more-modern A15 Bionic chipset, a Siri remote that charges through USB-C instead of Lightning, and support for HDR10+. Unfortunately, support for DTS audio codecs is still missing, with Dolby alternatives, including Dolby Atmos, being the only options. Apple...
LG Gram 16 Laptop Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Companies like Apple, Lenovo, and Dell probably thought they had the ultraportable market sewn up until machines like the LG Gram 16 changed the game with a tempting mix of impressive speed and delicate design. The latest version of the Gram refines its successful formula with nips, tucks and one of Intel's new low-power processors. Elsewhere it retains the range's good looks and satisfying keyboard.
The Rise of Power: Are CPUs and GPUs Becoming Too Energy Hungry?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Every couple of years, a new generation of computer processors is launched. For a long time, CPUs seemed to stick to the same level of power, whereas GPUs only increased by a relatively small amount. But these days it appears that top-end models from all vendors are releasing models that require huge amounts of power.
Some users warn against installing iOS 15.7.1 beta after it breaks Face ID
In brief: Early versions of operating systems usually come with a warning that users may encounter bugs with varying degrees of seriousness. The one found by some users of Apple's iOS 15 beta is definitely on the far end of the 'bad' scale: it's stopping Face ID from working. User...
Are We Reaching GPU Normalcy? The Answer Is (Almost) Yes
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for another look at graphics card pricing and this month it's particularly exciting as we enter a new generation of GPU hardware. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4090 is already on the market, so we'll be exploring the impact of that launch in today's article: how is the RTX 4090 selling, what impact has that had on other GPUs' pricing, and what can we expect from the multitude of graphics card launches that are coming up shortly?
Someone wrote a Javascript app that accurately emulates Windows 95 on almost any platform
Throwback Thursday: Are you yearning for the days when operating systems were simpler and less bloated? If you have fond memories of the early days of Microsoft Windows and want a quick nostalgia fix, instead of pulling that 1995 laptop out of the attic, just download Windows 95.exe. You may...
Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory
TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.
Microsoft reportedly planning Xbox mobile game store
The big picture: As UK regulators continue scrutinizing Microsoft's historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft revealed plans to build a mobile game store with Activision's franchises as flagships. Even with those iconic IPs, taking on Google and Apple is a herculean task. As the UK's Competition and Markets Authority closely...
GPU running hot? An aftermarket air cooler could solve your problems
Forward-looking: German hardware maker Raijintek has announced a new version of its popular Morpheus aftermarket GPU heatsink that promises to keep all but the RTX 4090 chillier than the stock cooler can. It also looks great if you enjoy the industrial aesthetic of two exposed fans strapped to a hulk of black anodized aluminum.
Lenovo shows off rollable phone and laptop concept designs
Forward-looking: Leading tech providers around the globe have invested lots of time and money into next-gen display technology, and Lenovo is no exception. On Tuesday during its Tech World 22 virtual event, Lenovo executive Luca Rossi showcased two proof of concept devices featuring rollable OLED screens. The first was a rollable smartphone concept from the team at 312 Labs, Motorola's internal R&D group (Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility from Google for $2.91 billion in 2014).
Intel Core i7-13700K Review: Ryzen 7 7700X Versus
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Recently we took at look at Intel's new room heater, the Core i9-13900K, and although the performance was quite impressive, the power consumption wasn't and it made the Core i9 rather impractical when it came to heat output and difficulty to cool.
AMD set to host RDNA 3 livestream event on November 3
In brief: AMD will share more information about its upcoming RDNA (Radeon DNA) 3 architecture during a livestream next month. The event, dubbed "together we advance_gaming," takes place on November 3 at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern. AMD confirmed the date last month on the very day that Nvidia introduced its GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, but now we have a time attached to the event.
8.8 GHz: Intel 13900K on liquid nitrogen achieves highest overclock on record
What just happened? It's only been a few days since the Core i9-13900K was released but Swedish overclocker Elmor has already used it to break the record for the highest clock speed ever reached (and validated): an incredible 8812.85 MHz. According to HWBot, the record last changed hands eight years...
Apple takes the wraps off new iPad with major redesign, new colors
What just happened? Apple's just released its newly redesigned 10th-generation iPad without the usual fanfare, even though it marks one of the most substantial redesigns in years for the entry-level Apple tablet. Pre-orders began today, with devices shipping and hitting retailers on October 26, just in time for the release of iPadOS16. Pricing starts at $499.
Apple to release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 on October 24
Something to look forward to: On top of the company's new hardware announcements this week, Apple has finally provided a release date for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. Before the end of this month, Mac and iPad users will gain many of the features Apple introduced with iOS 16. On...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II PC system requirements, pre-load dates revealed
In brief: A week before the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision Blizzard published pretty much everything players should know before starting the game. The info dump includes launch and pre-load times, updated system requirements for 4K gameplay, launch-day multiplayer details, and more. Those who pre-order Call...
Microsoft is testing its own CCleaner alternative
In brief: Many users like to keep their systems clean of unnecessary files with apps like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner. Microsoft appears to be quietly working on a first-party alternative that could soon appear on the Microsoft Store, but it might also just be another way to push the company's Edge browser.
