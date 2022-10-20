ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Janet Jackson sends love to Taylor Swift after name-drop on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album "Midnights." In "Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the "Control" singer approves. Jackson shared a video...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amanda Seales wasn't feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark

Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn't even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences. During that time, she said, she just wasn't feeling...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Ellen' star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

If you don't feel old yet, just wait: Sophia Grace, the adorable dancing toddler from "Ellen," is going to be a mom. Sophia Grace Brownlee, who became famous as a child for her exuberant music covers and frequent appearances on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside her cousin, is expecting her first child, she announced in a YouTube video on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy