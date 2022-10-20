ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Associated Press

Award-Winning Startappz Launches ‘The Bank’ Case Study

AMMAN, Jordan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Startappz, the award-winning company, is a digital experience provider that partners with leading telecom operators, governments, banks, airlines, and other key players in fast-growing industries. Startappz has considerable expertise in successfully managing and transforming highly-complex businesses by improving their performance and reshaping their industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005049/en/ Award-Winning Startappz launches ‘The Bank’ Case Study

