ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Broncos' 16-9 loss to Jets

DENVER — The Broncos lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, falling to the Jets 16-9. Here are three takeaways from the game:. With starting quarterback Russell Wilson out with a hamstring injury, backup Brett Rypien started his second career game Sunday. Rypien was not great, going 24 of 45 for 225 yards and one interception.
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Jets WR Denzel Mims believes a trade for him is 'still on the table'

Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore made headlines yesterday when he became the second Jets pass catcher to request a trade in the past two months. The frustration leading to the request had been building for weeks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, as Moore hasn’t quite found the success and production he saw in his rookie season. The team sent him home from practice for a “personal day” and are not considering trading the 22-year-old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
numberfire.com

Jets' Denzel Mims will be active versus Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Mims will replace the disgruntled Elijah Moore on the active roster. He will compete with Braxton Berrios (back) and Jeff Sims for opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Last year, Mims caught 8 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards in 11 games.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy