WLOX
Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are experiencing traffic back ups and challenges trying to get around the construction work in Gulfport. Orange cones and detour signs were up Monday routing drivers away from the work on Highway 49 between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road. “They’re going to remove the tracks...
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
WLOX
Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road. “Two weeks of work is going to be really bad congestion for the simple fact that 55,000 people travel Highway 49 on a daily basis,” said Gulfport businessman Kerrick Parker.
ourmshome.com
Town Commons Park Underway In Gautier
It’s something every city wants – a thriving downtown area that hustles with daytime visitors and bustles with overnight guests and tourists. And the city of Gautier is stepping closer to that achievement with its master redevelopment plan for the former Singing River Mall property which has been renamed Town Commons Park and is currently under construction.
WLOX
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now. That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for two weeks. “We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.
WLOX
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds. And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience. Of course, the fair has plenty of rides -...
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
theadvocate.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
wxxv25.com
Girl Scouts illuminating Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge for annual Glow Walk
Driving down the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Saturday night you may have noticed a glow from the pedestrian walkway. That’s because hundreds of Girl Scouts were illuminating the night during the annual Glow Walk. The girls walk the bridge every year in October to honor their organization’s founder Juliette Gordon-Low. Her birthday is October 31st.
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Equality Festival takes place in Biloxi
Crowds gathered on Harrah’s Great Lawn in Biloxi for the annual Gulf Coast Equality Festival. The festival is put on by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies and aims to unify while celebrating diversity. Attendees enjoyed the live entertainment, food, drink, craft vendors, and drag shows. News 25...
WLOX
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, representatives from a number of national civil rights organizations gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department to speak out about the officer involved shooting that left 15-year-old Jaheim McMillian dead. The advocates holding Monday’s news conference say they have video from a nearby...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville. Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July. It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene […]
WLOX
Bras Across the River returns after two-year hiatus
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bras hanging over the Jack Hanson Memorial Bridge plus a sea of pink walkers can only mean one thing: the return of Moss Point’s Bras Across the River Walk. A walk where survivors of breast cancer can share their stories or a place where...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
wxxv25.com
Legends Ball celebrates hometown heroes
“We Are Moss Point” celebrated hometown heroes on Saturday night at the 8th Annual Legends Ball. The event, held at First Presbyterian Church, honored J.B. Carter and Gwendolyn Beard. Leshaunda Randle and ‘Worship Without Worry’ performed, along with Tina Seawright and Tenishia Gibbs. CEO and founder Charlotte...
