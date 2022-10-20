ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WLOX

Construction work for Highway 49 railroad underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers are experiencing traffic back ups and challenges trying to get around the construction work in Gulfport. Orange cones and detour signs were up Monday routing drivers away from the work on Highway 49 between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road. “They’re going to remove the tracks...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Town Commons Park Underway In Gautier

It’s something every city wants – a thriving downtown area that hustles with daytime visitors and bustles with overnight guests and tourists. And the city of Gautier is stepping closer to that achievement with its master redevelopment plan for the former Singing River Mall property which has been renamed Town Commons Park and is currently under construction.
GAUTIER, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Girl Scouts illuminating Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge for annual Glow Walk

Driving down the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Saturday night you may have noticed a glow from the pedestrian walkway. That’s because hundreds of Girl Scouts were illuminating the night during the annual Glow Walk. The girls walk the bridge every year in October to honor their organization’s founder Juliette Gordon-Low. Her birthday is October 31st.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Equality Festival takes place in Biloxi

Crowds gathered on Harrah’s Great Lawn in Biloxi for the annual Gulf Coast Equality Festival. The festival is put on by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies and aims to unify while celebrating diversity. Attendees enjoyed the live entertainment, food, drink, craft vendors, and drag shows. News 25...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Bras Across the River returns after two-year hiatus

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bras hanging over the Jack Hanson Memorial Bridge plus a sea of pink walkers can only mean one thing: the return of Moss Point’s Bras Across the River Walk. A walk where survivors of breast cancer can share their stories or a place where...
MOSS POINT, MS
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Legends Ball celebrates hometown heroes

“We Are Moss Point” celebrated hometown heroes on Saturday night at the 8th Annual Legends Ball. The event, held at First Presbyterian Church, honored J.B. Carter and Gwendolyn Beard. Leshaunda Randle and ‘Worship Without Worry’ performed, along with Tina Seawright and Tenishia Gibbs. CEO and founder Charlotte...
MOSS POINT, MS

