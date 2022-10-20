ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucier, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December. Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday. The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy