WALA-TV FOX10
Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December. Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.
WLOX
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, representatives from a number of national civil rights organizations gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department to speak out about the officer involved shooting that left 15-year-old Jaheim McMillian dead. The advocates holding Monday’s news conference say they have video from a nearby...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday. Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William...
Convicted murderer in Mobile released on bond: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted killer is now out on bond after a judge allowed for his bond to be set. He was released from jail on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the circuit court of Mobile County, Ala. A hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT. […]
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals
Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
bogalusadailynews.com
Driver killed in Washington Parish crash
Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
Family hopes increased reward brings answers in missing man case in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of a missing man in Mobile County hope a larger reward will finally solve a case. They hope to finally find out what happened to Marcus Chestang nearly a year and a half ago. For this family, it’s been anguish not knowing what’s happened to a man who […]
WLOX
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale. The sheriff’s department responded to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight. A source...
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
Mississippi Press
Man recently released from prison back in custody after exchanging fire with deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 32-year-old man recently released from prison exchanged gunfire with Jackson County deputies Wednesday after carjacking an elderly couple in St. Martin. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Wednesday evening deputies had exchanged fire with Nathan Thomas Cook, a felon arrested for commercial burglary in 2015.
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday. The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars. According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the...
