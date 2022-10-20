ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

wxxv25.com

North HWY 49 at RR Crossing near I-10 closed for up to a week

The Highway 49 closure in Gulfport we’ve been telling you about is now in effect. It’s going to be causing major detours for the next two weeks. The northbound lanes of 49 at the tracks near I-10 are officially closed. This is the railroad crossing near Creosote Road and the entrance to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

In Ocean Springs, idyllic doesn't mean sleepy. There's always something afoot in this trendy beach town.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI — The inscription above the door at the end of the gallery reads, “Beware by whom you are called sane.”. Just over the threshold, every inch of a room roughly the size of a walk-in closet dances in rapturous homage to the natural splendors of the Mississippi coast. Sunrise pinks and yellows illuminate a fawn paused in a glade. Birds take wing on sea breezes. A rainbow bursts forth from radiant clouds.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Taste of Long Beach this Thursday night

Thursday night you can try food from many of the Coast’s best restaurants all in one place. It’s the Taste of Long Beach at the Long Beach Senior Center. Here with the city’s chamber of commerce is Matti Rae Seymour with details.
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mullet and Music Festival reeled in schools of people in Gautier

Gautier’s biggest festival returned to the grounds of the old Singing River Mall property. The annual Mullet and Music Festival celebrates the city’s rich fishing heritage and features live music, vendors, and free games for families to enjoy. One of their sponsors, the Gautier Men’s Club, cooked 1,200...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Equality Festival takes place in Biloxi

Crowds gathered on Harrah’s Great Lawn in Biloxi for the annual Gulf Coast Equality Festival. The festival is put on by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies and aims to unify while celebrating diversity. Attendees enjoyed the live entertainment, food, drink, craft vendors, and drag shows. News 25...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Girl Scouts illuminating Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge for annual Glow Walk

Driving down the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Saturday night you may have noticed a glow from the pedestrian walkway. That’s because hundreds of Girl Scouts were illuminating the night during the annual Glow Walk. The girls walk the bridge every year in October to honor their organization’s founder Juliette Gordon-Low. Her birthday is October 31st.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Boo Ride in Brickyard Bayou in Gulfport

Families biked through the trails in Gulfport’s Brickyard Bayou wearing spooktacular attire for the first ever Boo Ride. Bikers rode through the kids trail in Halloween costumes, collecting candy and goodies throughout the route. The Brickyard Bayou trail opened in 2020 and consists of three miles of dirt path...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County School District celebrates National Red Ribbon Week

Students throughout Harrison County School District are celebrating Red Ribbon Week which is one of the largest drug-abuse prevention campaigns in the country, targeting K-12 students. Each year from October 23rd to October 31st, students and teachers wear red to shed light on drug prevention. Schools throughout the district are...
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Press conference held for Jaheim McMillian in Gulfport

Family and friends of Jaheim McMillan gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department this afternoon, demanding justice in the death of the 15-year-old. Speakers took turns sharing their anger with the situation and demanding the arrest of the officer who shot McMillian as well as the resignation of Police Chief Adam Cooper.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bras Across the River returns after two-year hiatus

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bras hanging over the Jack Hanson Memorial Bridge plus a sea of pink walkers can only mean one thing: the return of Moss Point’s Bras Across the River Walk. A walk where survivors of breast cancer can share their stories or a place where...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL

