Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming
“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Big Hat Ranch Inspires Artists From Around Wyoming And The West
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tucked into a narrow arroyo about 15 miles southwest of Cody surrounded by aspen trees and steep canyon walls lies Big Hat Ranch, a picturesque setting that attracts artists of all mediums. Joseph Brickey has led a group of art students...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Don’t Change Marijuana Laws In Wyoming
I read the column regarding it being time to change the Cannabis laws in Wyoming. All I can say is: Don’t do it!. I have worked in Colorado as a law enforcement officer for over 23 years, and I was here when Colorado legalized marijuana. Prior to coming to Colorado, I was a law enforcement officer in Wyoming for over 14 years, and I am a proud Wyoming native!
Wyoming Rental Program to Stop Accepting Applications in November
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) after Nov. 10, because the DFS said it will run out of federal funds by early spring. This will only impact...
buckrail.com
Dogwalker discovers alligator in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho resident was walking their dog Thursday evening when they discovered an alligator moving in the brush, says Idaho Fish and Game (IFGD). IFGD Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson said the resident put the alligator in a nearby horse trailer until Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer could pick it up on Friday morning. According to the Associated Press, the department has the animal in captivity for now, but Pearson said it will be euthanized or given to a licensed facility unless the owner is located.
sweetwaternow.com
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey
CHEYENNE — Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes...
Listen If You Dare: A Chilling Wyoming Ghost Story
A few years ago I asked my morning radio listeners to send me their ideas for a new Wyoming ghost story. I told them that those suggestions would be woven into a story and video that would be posted a few weeks before Halloween. That story is in the YouTube...
Sheridan Media
ERAP Program to Stop Accepting New Applications
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent on Thursday, November 10 in anticipation of running out of federal funds by early spring. According to a media release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services, the changes will only impact individuals who have not previously received ERAP. The program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households for the time being.
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Nursing Shortage At Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s likely never been more lucrative to become a nurse. Rampant shortages in the industry has health care providers offering large sums to entice nurses to sign on to work for them. Heidi Glanz, a manager at Worland Healthcare and...
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
county17.com
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
county17.com
Governor Gordon: Wyoming will not require COVID-19 vaccine for children
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday fired off that Wyoming will not require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before attending school. The tweet, posted on the governor’s page on Oct. 20, was in response to a recent vote carried by a panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules, which includes incorporating additional information for approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80, chain law in effect on some Wyoming highways in wake of storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting hazardous travel conditions on some Wyoming highways on Monday morning in the wake of a weekend snowstorm. In southeast Wyoming, a black ice advisory is in effect on Interstate 80 in the Arlington area, WYDOT reports as of 9:05...
Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?
Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election. The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however. Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them...
Comments / 1