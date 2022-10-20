BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho resident was walking their dog Thursday evening when they discovered an alligator moving in the brush, says Idaho Fish and Game (IFGD). IFGD Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson said the resident put the alligator in a nearby horse trailer until Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer could pick it up on Friday morning. According to the Associated Press, the department has the animal in captivity for now, but Pearson said it will be euthanized or given to a licensed facility unless the owner is located.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO