ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

PMH Foundation presents Margaret Award at 18th Annual Fall Gala

BRAWLEY — The Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation held its 18th Annual Fall Gala Thursday, October 20. The gala celebrated the generosity of the event’s sponsors, the funds raised by the Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the awardee for the Margaret Award – an award given to exceptional members of the community. The gala also celebrated 70 years of healthcare excellence at the hospital.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field

EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva

IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

WTI back in Yuma

MAWTS-1 will be conducting training and flights in/out of Kiwanis Park, AWC, and Crane Middle School. The post WTI back in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
beyondbordersnews.com

Imperial County and ICOE Celebrate Completion of Urban Greening Project

On Monday, October 17, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the ICOE West Urban Greening Project located at the ICOE Administrative Conference Center. “I’m very proud of the work that has...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Rough Up Tigers, 34-0

IMPERIAL – The Central Union High football team delivered a dominant performance on Friday, Oct. 21, shutting out Imperial, 34-0, in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here. The victory sets up the Spartans (5-3 overall, 3-0 in IVL) for their annual Bell Game showdown against Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

ECPD responds to fatal traffic collision

EL CENTRO — The El Centro Police Department communications center received 9- 1-1 calls reporting a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street on Thursday, October 20. El Centro Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the crash, according to a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy