thedesertreview.com
PMH Foundation presents Margaret Award at 18th Annual Fall Gala
BRAWLEY — The Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation held its 18th Annual Fall Gala Thursday, October 20. The gala celebrated the generosity of the event’s sponsors, the funds raised by the Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the awardee for the Margaret Award – an award given to exceptional members of the community. The gala also celebrated 70 years of healthcare excellence at the hospital.
Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event
Keller Williams Realty Yuma (KW) will open their offices to trick-or-treaters on Monday, October 31, 2022. The post Keller Williams Realty Yuma to host trick-or-treating event appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro holds “Trunk or Treat” at Stark Field
EL CENTRO — Children dressed in fairy costumes and scary costumes alike roamed Stark Field collecting candies from car club owners who embellished their automobiles with Halloween-themed decorations the evening of Friday, October 21. “Trunk or Treat” featured car clubs’ autos parked on the east side of the park....
holtvilletribune.com
IVC Board Votes Against Promotion of Dean Silva
IMPERIAL – Despite multiple Imperial Valley College staff members speaking in support of hiring Efrain Silva as the campus’ vice president of Academic Services, a majority of the campus’ Board of Trustees voted not to. Silva currently serves as IVC’s dean of Economic & Workforce Development, where...
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Business Resource Center gets families connected with Affordable Connectivity Program
EL CENTRO — Applicants for home internet sought the assistance of staff from the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC) in Imperial on October 22. The four-hour enrollment period started at 8 a.m. “We...
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
WTI back in Yuma
MAWTS-1 will be conducting training and flights in/out of Kiwanis Park, AWC, and Crane Middle School. The post WTI back in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
beyondbordersnews.com
Imperial County and ICOE Celebrate Completion of Urban Greening Project
On Monday, October 17, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the ICOE West Urban Greening Project located at the ICOE Administrative Conference Center. “I’m very proud of the work that has...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The post Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro issues a declaration of emergency due to recent storm
According to a press release, at the City Council meeting held on October 18, the Director of Emergency Services issued a local emergency due to the storm damages in El Centro. The post El Centro issues a declaration of emergency due to recent storm appeared first on KYMA.
Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said an injury collision between a Nissan Pathfinder and a motorcycle occurred on Wednesday, October 19. The post Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
Cooler and windy for the weekend
Another day with highs in the low 90s with cooler days and gusty winds for our upcoming weekend, The post Cooler and windy for the weekend appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Rough Up Tigers, 34-0
IMPERIAL – The Central Union High football team delivered a dominant performance on Friday, Oct. 21, shutting out Imperial, 34-0, in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here. The victory sets up the Spartans (5-3 overall, 3-0 in IVL) for their annual Bell Game showdown against Brawley...
thedesertreview.com
ECPD responds to fatal traffic collision
EL CENTRO — The El Centro Police Department communications center received 9- 1-1 calls reporting a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street on Thursday, October 20. El Centro Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the crash, according to a press release.
