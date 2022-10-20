ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WHNT-TV

Huntsville City Schools Host Cyber Education Forum

Huntsville City Schools is holding an event to help make sure students stay safe both in person, and online. Huntsville City Schools Host Cyber Education Forum. Huntsville City Schools is holding an event to help make sure students stay safe both in person, and online. Randy Kelley Speaks to Morgan...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County

Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Volleyball State Tournament Set- Bob Jones And Sparkman To Do Battle

HUNTSVILLE- The volleyball programs at both Bob Jones and Sparkman High Schools are alive and well. Each squad has advanced to the AHSAA State Tournament at Birmingham’s CrossPlex after finishing among the top four teams at the Class 7A North Super Regional. For Bob Jones, the Patriots shutout both...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Spencer Trial Finishes Up Third Day of Testimony

Prosecutors produce a recording of an alleged confession during the sixth day of the capital murder trial. Prosecutors produce a recording of an alleged confession during the sixth day of the capital murder trial. Randy Kelley Speaks to Morgan Co. Voters. News 19 met with Randy Kelley, the new chair...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival

The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

1 child injured after car strikes golf cart in Madison

A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when a car struck the cart.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Pregnant Illinois woman killed in Limestone County accident

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning. According to a release from ALEA, the accident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Zehner Road. Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, of...
ATHENS, AL

