Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Haunted Opera House360 MagazinePulaski, TN
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Schools Host Cyber Education Forum
Huntsville City Schools is holding an event to help make sure students stay safe both in person, and online.
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
themadisonrecord.com
Volleyball State Tournament Set- Bob Jones And Sparkman To Do Battle
HUNTSVILLE- The volleyball programs at both Bob Jones and Sparkman High Schools are alive and well. Each squad has advanced to the AHSAA State Tournament at Birmingham’s CrossPlex after finishing among the top four teams at the Class 7A North Super Regional. For Bob Jones, the Patriots shutout both...
WHNT-TV
Spencer Trial Finishes Up Third Day of Testimony
Prosecutors produce a recording of an alleged confession during the sixth day of the capital murder trial.
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
wvtm13.com
Alabama football fan attends his 641st consecutive Crimson Tide game Saturday night
An amazing streak continued Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and it continued in grand fashion. It’s a streak that began 50 years ago, way back in 1972. Huntsville, Alabama's Tommy Ray (pictured, left) attended his 641st consecutive Alabama football game. Home games, road games, bowl games, playoff games, national...
WAAY-TV
Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival
The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
WAFF
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School. GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago. Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million. A year...
WAAY-TV
Austinville Elementary School announces 2-day closure of campus due to flu outbreak
Austinville Elementary School's campus in Decatur will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to an outbreak of flu and RSV. Decatur City Schools said nearly 100 students and about 30% of the school's staff have been absent due to fever and other symptoms, with 17 students being sent home on Monday alone.
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown Huntsville
There is exciting news announced for Starbucks coffee lovers in Huntsville, AL. This nationwide chain is set to be built inside a future Marriot hotel. It will be the largest location in Alabama and conveniently across the street from the Von Braun Civic Center.
WAAY-TV
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
WAAY-TV
1 child injured after car strikes golf cart in Madison
A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when a car struck the cart.
Muscle Shoals man convicted in 1997 beating death could be paroled
A Colbert County man serving two life sentences in the 1997 beating death of a Florence man has a parole hearing soon, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy in hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had warrants.
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
WAFF
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
WHNT-TV
Pregnant Illinois woman killed in Limestone County accident
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning. According to a release from ALEA, the accident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Zehner Road. Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, of...
