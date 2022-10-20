Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
YouTube adds pinch-to-zoom on mobile as part of its latest redesign
Is getting a fresh look and some extra features. For one thing, you'll be able to pinch to zoom into a video on the iOS and Android apps. When you remove your fingers, the video will stay zoomed in. That seems like a handy option for everyone who's about to pore over Taylor Swift's new videos to look for Easter eggs. YouTube started with in August, and now it will be available to everyone.
Engadget
Apple’s App Store will display more ads starting next week
"Today" tab advertisements arrive on October 25th. The next time you want to download an app on your iPhone, prepare to see more ads. Starting on October 25th, Apple will begin rolling out two additional ad categories to the App Store, according to an email seen by . In all countries outside China, the company plans to begin selling ad space within the “Today” tab and at the bottom of individual app listings. Once they arrive, the ads will feature an icon with a blue background to distinguish them from other recommendations.
Engadget
PayPal adds passkey support in the US for easier logins and check outs
PayPal has started rolling out passkeys for users in the US, on the same day Apple is bringing the technology to its computers and tablets with macOS Ventura and iPadOS16. That means you'll be able to log into your PayPal account without having to type in your credentials, which in turn makes its quicker to check out your online shopping carts. PayPal says the option will first be available to users with iPhones, iPads and those visiting its website on Macs, but it will expand to additional platforms as they add support for the technology. Google released initial passkey support for Android and Chrome earlier this month and will launch the stable version, as well as an API for native Android apps, later this year. PayPal will also make passkeys available in other countries starting in early 2023.
Engadget
Bono says you can blame him for that free iTunes U2 album
Remember back in 2014 when U2 gave away an album's worth of songs to every iTunes user in the world? And it turned out that a large number of them didn't want said album anywhere near their music library — to the point that Apple had to release a special tool to remove it? That was completely my bad, U2 lead singer Bono wrote in an article for The Guardian.
Engadget
Microsoft is making it easier for Xbox users to join Discord voice chats
You soon won’t need a phone. The home security hogging all the awards. Microsoft and Discord plan to make joining a voice channel from an Xbox console easier. If you’re a frequent Discord user, you may recall the companies recently launched Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S integration. Following a , Discord started rolling out the feature to all Xbox users in . Unfortunately, in its current iteration, the integration isn’t as straightforward as one would hope; joining a voice chat involves a transfer process that requires the Xbox mobile app.
Engadget
YouTube Music contractors vote to unionize
A group of workers at YouTube Music Content Operations, an subcontractor, have filed with the National Labor Relations Board for union recognition and bargaining power after a supermajority of the 58-strong group signed union cards. "As a part of the YouTube Music Content Operations team, workers ensure music content is available and approved for YouTube’s 2.1 billion monthly active users worldwide," the Alphabet Workers Union-Communications Workers of America (AWU-CWA) said in a statement.
Engadget
Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions
Apple is matching its wave of software updates with a not-so-pleasant price hike. As 9to5Mac reports, the company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69.
Engadget
Twitter employees warn Musk mass layoffs would be 'reckless'
It's another sign of just how messy things could get under Musk's leadership. The home security hogging all the awards. Days before Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter could finally close, workers at the social company are warning that staff cuts would be “reckless.” Time reports that an open letter from an unspecified number of Twitter employees, directed to Musk and Twitter’s board, is making rounds within the company.
Engadget
‘Fallout 4’ is getting high-FPS and 4K upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
There will also be extra Creation Club material. The home security hogging all the awards. Fallout 5 is nowhere near release, but Bethesda might have something to tide you over. VGC reports the game developer has unveiled plans to release a "next-gen" (really, current-gen) update for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. The upgrade will offer high frame rate and 4K quality features, and include new (if currently unspecified) Creation Club content.
Engadget
The Morning After: Bono finally apologizes for that free iTunes U2 album
Once upon a time, back in 2014, U2 gave away an album's worth of songs to every iTunes user in the world. And a lot of people were not happy. The blowback was so intense that Apple had to release a special tool to remove it. And it was all Bono’s fault, as he explained in an interview with The Guardian over the weekend.
Engadget
Save hundreds on tech gifts for the holidays, from Beats earbuds to an Apple TV
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. They say the early bird gets the worm. We say, the early shopper gets the savings. That's why we've partnered with Walmart for their Deals for Days campaign running now through the end of November to bring you the biggest and best bargains and help you cross off your holiday shopping list early. Between unplanned shipping delays and inflation, a little bit of pre-planning will pay off big time.
Engadget
Apple's redesigned iPad is mostly worth the higher price
In 2017, Apple released a $329 iPad, and ever since the company has said that this basic tablet is its most popular. It’s easy to see why: When I reviewed last year’s model last fall, I found that this relatively modest device could do almost everything I normally do with my pricier 11-inch iPad Pro. That said, in a world where Apple has gotten rid of the home button and trimmed the bezels on all of its tablets, the basic iPad was starting to feel stale.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $230 right now
The record low prices include deals for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Google's Pixel 6a falls to a new all-time low of $299
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Amazon’s Echo is half off right now
The Echo Show 5 has also dropped to $35. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th
Musk didn't share a reason for the delay. Neuralink has delayed its upcoming “show & tell” event by a month. On Sunday morning, Elon Musk that the showcase would take place on November 30th, instead of as was originally announced back in August. Musk did not provide a reason for the delay.
Comments / 0