Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape

When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Plummet

Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
CBS Boston

Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend

SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
Boston

5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
