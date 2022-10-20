Read full article on original website
Related
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Even Outside, It’s Illegal to Do This with Your Dog in Massachusetts
Outdoor dining saw a massive boom in Massachusetts over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With restaurants facing strict guidelines and patrons nervous to eat inside with the general public, the industry pivoted and embraced any outdoor space for seating that they could. During that...
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Here’s what NOAA is predicting for winter weather in Mass. this year
We are in our third consecutive year of La Niña conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a significant chance of a warm winter for Massachusetts this year. Precipitation is equally as likely to be above average as it is to be below average, according to...
Starter Homes Are Out Of Reach For Most Buyers — Except in These 4 Cities
The idea of a starter home has become "the stuff of myths and legends."
iheart.com
Oregon Gas Prices Plummet
Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend
SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
Connecticut residents grapple with sticker shock of home heating oil prices
Vincent Ukleja orders heating oil for his Quaker Hill home when his tank is down to half full, and when he saw the price for a delivery Monday, he was shocked. With oil at $5.19 per gallon, he spent $601. “We’re on a fixed income, and last year, when the...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
Rare 1913 Liberty Head nickel sells for $4.2 million
This is worth so much more than a plugged nickel. One of the rarest coins in U.S. history was sold by a Florida family for $4.2 million to a California coin company and auction house. GreatCollections, located in Irvine, purchased one of five known specimens of a 1913 Liberty Head...
5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500
With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
Massachusetts Rebate Error Could Affect Essential Services
Do you live in Massachusetts? It could be a confusing time for you and many other locals. Many residents are unsure if they will be getting rebates. And if yes, the total amount is unclear.
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers Strike
Are you a parent living in the cities of Malden and Haverhill in Massachusetts? Your child will be home with you on October 17 because teachers are on strike. It is unclear how long their absence from the classroom will last.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0