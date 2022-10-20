ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy