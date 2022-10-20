Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
This trade could get the Los Angeles Lakers back to the playoffs.
CJ McCollum Sends A Message To His Ex-Teammate Damian Lillard: "If He Doesn’t Become A Billionaire Before This Is Over, You Did Something Wrong.”
CJ McCollum wants Damian Lillard to retire a billionaire.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
Klay Thompson was caught by the cops in college for having some marijuana on him.
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Kevin Garnett Says We're Over The LeBron James Era, And Now It's Stephen Curry's Time Of Dominance: "We Gotta Start Putting A Lot More Respect On His Name."
Kevin Garnett has dubbed Stephen Curry as the ruler of this era, saying he already surpassed LeBron James.
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
Shaquille O'Neal trolls the Lakers for their lack of shooting.
Golden State Warriors defeat Kings after presenting NBA championship ring to Mike Brown
The Golden State Warriors presented Kings coach Mike Brown with an NBA championship ring and a tough loss in his return to Chase Center.
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA fans had jokes when they saw that Kawhi Leonard accidentally threw his towel at a woman who was sitting courtside during the Clippers vs. Lakers game.
