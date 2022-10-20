Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah

Read full article on original website
Paul Hansen
4d ago
Might have something to do with sky high feed prices and the price of fuel. If they were shot by their owner a bullet is better than what the vet uses. You need to bury a horse that the vet puts down cause what eats it might die.This is all on Biden.
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
Collared female wolf killed in Oregon, $11,500 reward offered
A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female wolf...
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
WJLA
Body found in Arches National Park in Utah identified as 33-year-old Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah (7News) — A body discovered Saturday in Arches National Park in Utah has been identified as Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek, 33, of Arlington, Va. A release from the National Park Service on Wednesday said Ksenjek’s body was found in the Devils Garden area of the park. Employees...
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Shots Fired As Bear Attacks Colorado Man in His Backyard: 'Be Vigilant'
The man had injuries to his hand and arm. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and 'bear aware' at all times," said a wildlife officer.
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Endangered wolf prized for its genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. The Western Watersheds Project is among the groups that have been critical of the agency's management of wolves in New...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Washington Examiner
American kidnapped, attacked with machete in Mexico, and makes it home alive
A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.
natureworldnews.com
Wildlife Organizations Offer $51k Reward For Leads on Death of 6 Endangered Gray Wolves Poisoned in Washington
In the northeastern part of Washington State, six endangered gray wolves were poisoned and perished. $51k has been set aside by wildlife organizations as reward money for any information that helps solve the case. The deaths of six gray wolves within the territory of the Wedge pack in Stevens County...
Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges
Wildlife Troopers in Alaska have officially ended their investigation into the shooting of a brown bear. The bear was killed by a 16-year-old in a Sitka neighborhood early on Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Sitka police received a call from a young man who said he shot...
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
A Utah man said his life was 'down in the dumps' until his horse that was lost for 8 years returned home
Since losing his horse Mongo, Shane Adams had gotten divorced, lost his house, and became disabled after a car accident. "I lost everything," he said. "I got my horse back though."
