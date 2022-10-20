ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

