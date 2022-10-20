Read full article on original website
Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M
Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
Man dies jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said today.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting
One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles today.
foxla.com
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
davisvanguard.org
Kevin de León Attempts to Cover Up Racist Comments and Faces Strong Backlash from LA City Councilmembers, Public
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Democratic Councilman Kevin de León is facing serious public backlash after stating he intends to remain an active member of the Los Angeles City Council in light of a recent racism scandal. Despite nationwide urges for de León to resign from his...
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
