Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
KGET

One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
theshafterpress.com

Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership

If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 20, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a woman with Bakersfield ties and who is a wanted gang member off the streets. Marshals are looking for Lizeth Aldaco, 27, who is a Loma Baker gang member and parolee at-large. Aldaco is on parole for assault with force likely...
KGET

Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
KGET

Frugatti’s restaurant to expand into new location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to […]
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Oct. 20, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
