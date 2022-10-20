Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
MISSING PERSON: Gabrielle Villareal, 28
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Gabrielle Villareal, a missing person.
30th annual California Hot Rod Reunion brings hundreds to Famoso Dragstrip
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people came to Bakersfield for the 30th Annual California Hot Rod Reunion. The weekend event brought racing fans from across the West to the Famoso Dragstrip. For the last 30 years, the California Hot Rod Reunion starts its races in March here in Bakersfield and move on to race at […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
Shafter officer returning to work after traumatic car crash earlier this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a year in recovery from a traumatic car crash, a Shafter police officer is gearing up to go back to work. Shafter Police Officer Mathew Sanchez had his leg crushed during a car crash in January. This happened a day after his 28th birthday. “I don’t know if I […]
Bakersfield Brunch Fest returns Saturday
Bakersfield Brunch Fest is back this weekend and 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann sat down with one of the many vendors to get a sneak peek.
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10
With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided. Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 20, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a woman with Bakersfield ties and who is a wanted gang member off the streets. Marshals are looking for Lizeth Aldaco, 27, who is a Loma Baker gang member and parolee at-large. Aldaco is on parole for assault with force likely...
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday Everyone we finally get to enjoy Fall temperatures as numbers stay below average
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KER0) — Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a perfect Fall week ahead. A weak ridge of High Pressure is again East of us, this will not affect out temperatures. We will see clear and dry conditions thanks to this area of High Pressure aloft. Our...
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
Frugatti’s restaurant to expand into new location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to […]
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Oct. 20, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Comments / 0