See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
KCRA.com
You can celebrate Drake’s birthday with free chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken
It’s Drake’s birthday so that can only mean one thing – free chicken. Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering a free slider or tender on Monday to celebrate musician Drake’s 36th birthday since he’s a major investor in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. The deal...
AOL Corp
Single-family residence sells in Davis for $1.6 million
A spacious historic house built in 1859 located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis has a new owner. The 3,680-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 1, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot, which also has a pool.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
goldcountrymedia.com
Scottish ancestry presentation at next Placer Genealogical Society meeting
The Placer County Genealogical Society is holding its general meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Beecher Room at the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street, Auburn. Everyone is welcome to attend. The speaker will be Mark McLaren with a comprehensive presentation on “Researching Your Scottish Ancestors.”. McLaren...
KCRA.com
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
villagelife.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
davisvanguard.org
Anti-Semitic Graffiti in Residence Hall Sparks Outrage among Students
DAVIS, CA-–On October 13, swastikas were drawn in Alder Hall and were swiftly removed by the UC Davis Police Department, the third antisemitism event on campus since August. The article also mentioned one of these incidents, where banners with antisemitism messages were hung on a bicycle overpass. This uptick...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Police hand out $12,000 in gift cards for 275 guns at Sacramento buyback event
Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date. The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
abc10.com
Black Adam star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflects on dad's time wrestling in Sacramento
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the new DC Comics super hero in Black Adam, but also has ties to Sacramento. Facilities provided by Warner Bros.
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
abc10.com
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
howafrica.com
Elizabeth Thorn Scott Flood, First African American Public School Educator In California History
Elizabeth Thorn Scott Flood is known as the mother of desegregated education for children of color in California. Flood’s intentions started out to get her own children into the public schools of California, which later paved the way for integrated schools. Thorn received her education in New Bedford, Massachusetts,...
capradio.org
Charles Starzynski, former CapRadio program director, identified as victim of East Sacramento shooting
The victim of a fatal Thursday shooting in East Sacramento was 70-year-old Charles Starzynski, who worked at CapRadio from 1979 to 1998, according to information released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 3900 block of N...
Four arrested in Vallejo sideshow
Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.
