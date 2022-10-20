Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds
There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
LA city attorney files charges against protesters who disrupted August council meeting
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the Los Angeles City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said Saturday. What You Need To...
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
LA Councilman Koretz sends forward potential changes to Animal Services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz approved a series of his own motions requesting funding and adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department through a committee Monday. Koretz, the chair of the Personnel, Audits, and Animal Welfare Committee, faces criticism that he took too long to...
LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Public Health Department Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA...
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Wildlife Crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5M donation from OC couple
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced Saturday. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in...
