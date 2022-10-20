ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds

There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
LA Councilman Koretz sends forward potential changes to Animal Services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz approved a series of his own motions requesting funding and adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department through a committee Monday. Koretz, the chair of the Personnel, Audits, and Animal Welfare Committee, faces criticism that he took too long to...
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
