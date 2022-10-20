Read full article on original website
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features LeBron James
Foresight is a valuable tool. Thinking ahead can allow someone to stay a step ahead of their competition. NBA teams can take advantage. At the same time, too much foresight can be a hindrance. After all, it’s also important to stay grounded in the present. Otherwise, you could make a plan for the future – only to neglect what’s happening here and now.
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
This Pacers-Pelicans Trade Features Buddy Hield
Sometimes, all you need is the final touch. Building an NBA team can be the same. The icing on the cake, or, if you prefer, the cherry on top. You may have most of the necessary pieces for whatever you’re building, but just need that final piece in order to make it complete.
This Mavericks-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe it was a group project. You’re at the library until late at night, relentlessly working to get your project one. On the way home, you see two of your group mates out having fun. Why should they get an A for your hard work? An NBA team can have a similar dynamic.
This Lakers-Spurs Trade Features Josh Richardson
Some subjects come up, and then they pass. Sometimes, it’s worth re-exploring them. The same holds true for NBA trade proposals. Just look at the political world. If it feels like a political issue is settled, second guess yourself. In all likelihood, it’ll be re-explored – whether in the next election cycle or the one after.
Lakers’ Interest ‘Remains High’ In Trade For Hornets’ Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It’s not looking good overall, but the fit with Russell Westbrook is something, in particular, that just won’t work. It remains to be seen how willing the Lakers will be to part with...
This Grizzlies-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Fans of NBA big men were almost in for some dark days. For a long time, the position appeared to be heading toward extinction. In the pace and space era, teams began to cut bigs out of their rotation. Small ball became increasingly popular, and for a while, it looked like it could be the dominant style of basketball in the world’s best league.
1 Trade Idea For Players In Recent NBA Trade Rumors
The NBA season is underway, and that means the trade rumors are in heavy circulation. OK, fine. NBA trade rumors circulate for 365 days a year. Still, once we get to see teams in action, they get new legs. Now, we have a clearer vision of teams’ strengths and weaknesses.
This Bulls-Knicks Trade Features Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks did their best to land Donovan Mitchell this NBA offseason. For a long time, his eventual departure to New York felt inevitable. It wasn’t. Now, Mitchell is a Cavalier. It failed. There are more All-Star guards out there than just Mitchell. By staying patient, perhaps...
Stephen Curry Speaks On Looming Demise Of Warriors Dynasty
The future of the Golden State Warriors has been a hot topic in the NBA world for the last few weeks. It is something that Stephen Curry acknowledged recently when having an exclusive interview with The Mercury News. “Whenever someone has success, the imagination wanders to when the end is...
