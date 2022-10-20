Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma Ranks Low In Nationwide School Testing
The results of a national reading and math test for 4th and 8th graders showed sharp declines during the pandemic. Oklahoma’s results were worse than the national average. "We’re not surprised by that and it underscores our messaging of supporting teachers and school leaders in a variety of ways, recognizing these effects will be felt for years to come." Bryan Koerner, Oklahoma’s Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the National Assessment of Educational Progress mirrored state testing which show the consequences of pandemic disruptions.
Deadline To Request Absentee Ballot Is Monday
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8th election is Monday night. All you have to do is fill out an application through the Oklahoma Voter Portal. You can also download the form online or call your local county election board and get one emailed to you.
OSDH Launches New Tobacco Retailer Education Guide
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a new tobacco retailer education guide. The department says the guide is part of a new 'Validate Campaign.'. According to the department, the four main goals of the material being given to retailers are to give a guide on how to avoid selling to underage people, give an approved training program, provide stand-alone training and to provide resources.
Oklahoma Poison Control Highlights Halloween Costume, Decoration Safety
The state poison control center knows parents are on top of candy this Halloween and now they're offering reminders for decorations and costume safety. Be aware of small batteries and accessories that could become choking hazards. Don't store dry ice in your freezer, only handle with gloves or tongs. For...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Invade Kentucky Golf Course
An unusual hazard appeared on a golf course in Kentucky. A group of golfers were interrupted after a herd of cows that refused to get off the green. They escaped from a nearby cattle truck. The cows were on the lamb for several hours while golfers, officers and cowboys worked...
Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Producing Strong Winds, Rain
Update 10/24/2022 at 2:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee County until 2:15 p.m. The NWS said this storm is near Scraper, Okla., and is moving east at 30 MPH. 60 MPH wind gusts have been indicated on radar and Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the storm...
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
